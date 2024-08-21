PSLPD: Paul Slane Accused of Threatening Driver and Passenger of Another Vehicle With a Gun

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday August 21, 2024: What police describe as a road rage incident has led to the arrest of 63-year-old Paul Slane who is accused of threatening the driver and passenger of another vehicle with a gun.

Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) have charged Slane with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Attempted Armed Robbery, and 2 counts of Simple Battery.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 PM in the 1200 block of SW Briarwood Drive.

According to a post on the Port St. Lucie Police Facebook page, Slane is alleged to have driven his black Mercedes aggressively around a truck while pointing a handgun at the driver and passenger. He then pulled in front of the truck and stopped his Mercedes in front of it.

"Slane exited his vehicle with the handgun in his hand, approached the adult driver, and struck him through the open window," states the release. "He also struck the adult passenger while demanding her to give him her cell phone, due to her recording the incident."

Slane then fled the scene, but he was located a short time later by St. Lucie County Deputies who took him into custody and booked him into the St. Lucie County Jail with no bond.