Sierra Club Accuses FDEP of Proposing to Destroy Swaths of Eight Florida State Parks to Develop Golf Courses, Hotels, and Pickleball Courts

Florida - Wednesday August 21, 2024: The Sierra Club has issued a statement condemning the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's proposed amendment to the management of Dickinson State Park by allowing the development of golf courses inside the park.

Friends of the Everglades and 1000 Friends of Florida have also issued statement in opposition to any plan that would allow golf course development in state parks.

The Sierra Club has announced plans for a protest next Tuesday outside The Flagler of Stuart where the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) is planing to meet to consider the proposed amendment.

In their release, the Sierra Club states that FDEP "has arranged to collect public comment at eight simultaneous 1-hour long 'public meetings' next Tuesday, regarding similar plans for other parks around the state, "from Santa Rosa County to Miami-Dade."

The meeting locations can be found here.

The Sierra Club release accuses FDEP of proposing to destroy "swaths of eight Florida state parks in order to develop golf courses, resort-style hotels, and pickleball courts."