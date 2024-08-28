Benjamin Butler and Carlos Martinez Re-Appointed to the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board

Florida - Wednesday August 28, 2024: Governor DeSantis has re-appointed Benjamin Butler and Carlos “Charlie” Martinez to the South Florida Water Management District.

Benjamin Butler - Butler, of Lorida, is Partner and Vice President of Butler Oaks Farm, Inc. Active in his community, he is the founding board member of the United Dairy Farmers of Florida, director of the Okeechobee Farm Bureau, the Okeechobee Youth Livestock Show, and is President-Elect of the Florida FFA Foundation. He is the recipient of the 40 Under 40 Award from the Vance Publishing Corporation. Butler earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in animal sciences from the University of Florida.

Carlos “Charlie” Martinez - Martinez, of Coral Gables, is the Owner and Manager of CEM Investments, Inc. Active in his community, he is a member of the Everglades Foundation, the Baptist Hospital of Miami, and the Latin Builder’s Association. Martinez earned his bachelor’s degree in building construction from the University of Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.