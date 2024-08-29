FDEP Has Now Withdrawn All of the Proposed State Park Development Projects; But May Revisit Them Again Next Year

Florida - Thursday August 29, 2024: The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) has now withdrawn all of the proposed development projects in 9 Florida State Parks that were part of the so called 'Great Outdoor Initiative' that FDEP announced on August 19.

In an email response to WQCS News, FDEP Communications Director Alexandra Kuchta confirmed that "all remaining proposed amendments to state parks" have been withdrawn at the Governor's direction." Kuchta said FDEP "will revisit any park improvements, if needed, next year."

Yesterday, following a presentation on the state's law and order priorities, Governor DeSantis responded to questions about the 'Great Outdoor Initiative' controversy saying he never saw, or approved plans to build golf courses and other recreational facilities inside Martin County's Dickinson State Park, or any of the other state parks. He said FDEP would be going back to the drawing board.

The 'Great Outdoors Initiative' would have allowed for the construction of a variety of recreational and lodging facilities in a number of Florida's State Parks. The proposal prompted widespread outrage and protests which has resulted in its suspension. It has not yet been cancelled however, as Kuchta notes in her response, FDEP will "revisited any park improvements, if needed, next year."