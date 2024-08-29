NHC: Tropical Wave in Central Tropical Atlantic Given Moderate Chance of Development

Florida - Thursday August 29, 2024: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has identified another tropical wave in the central tropical Atlantic.

It has a near zero chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a medium, 40 percent chance of development within the next 7 days.

NHC - Central Tropical Atlantic Wave

A tropical wave over the central Tropical Atlantic Ocean is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form by early next week while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph and approaches the Lesser Antilles.

The system is then forecast to move westward to west-northwestward across portions of the eastern Caribbean Sea during the middle part of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...40 percent.