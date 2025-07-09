Indian River State College charter schools achieve prestigious "A" ratings

Indian River State College has announced that both of its charter schools, Clark Advanced Learning Center in Stuart and Indiantown High School in Indiantown, have received an "A" rating for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Both schools were recognized as part of the annual assessment conducted and released by the Florida Department of education.

Clark Advanced Learning center clings on to its record of academic excellence, with this year's assessment marking the school's 16th consecutive year of receiving the "A" rating.

Principal Dr. Leslie Judd cites the commitment to education seen from both staff and students as a primary reason for the school's success.

"We are thrilled to have earned an A designation again and know this consistent level of academic achievement and growth is a result of the effort and dedication of our incredible students, staff, and community," Judd said. "Our 16-year streak of 'A' ratings reflects our commitment to providing students with the highest quality education and preparing them for success in college and career pathways."

Among the school's other achievements for the academic year are exceptional scores across the board, including an English Language Arts score of 89%, a Mathematics score of 90%, a Science score of 93%, and a graduation rate of 100%.

The school, which is operated by Indian River State College, serves 275 students grades 9-12. Clark Advance Learning center has become known for its rigorous academics and commitment to learning, earning the titles of High-Performing Charter School and a School of Excellence from the Florida Department of Education.

Indiantown High School has seen its own success with the release of this report. Jumping all the way from a grade of "D' in last year's report to an "A," the school has seen drastic improvements across the board.

Lisa Davenport, principal of Indiantown High School, credits the change to the hard work of students and teachers.

"We're so pleased by the wonderful transformation at Indiantown High School. This A rating represents the hard work of our teachers and students, and it shows what's possible when we create real pathways for our local students," Davenport said.

The school, which serves economically disadvantaged students, is the only Title 1 comprehensive high school in Martin County to receive an "A" grade.

As operator for both schools, Indian River State College provides a number of benefits for students, including dual-enrollment opportunities, college-level coursework, and career technical education programs.

IRSC President Dr. Timothy E. Moore expressed his pride for both Clark and Indiantown.

"We are incredibly proud to operate not one but two A-rated schools," he said. "Clark and Indiantown are offering students and families something special—not only a high-quality high school education but also a seamless pathway to college, right in their own communities. When students can start their college journey while still in high school, without leaving home, that changes everything for these families."

