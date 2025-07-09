Precautionary boil water advisory issued in Stuart

STUART — A contractor working for the Florida Department of Transportation accidentally struck a 12-inch water main, causing a disruption in water service near the Stuart Shopping Center, located near U.S. 1 and Monterey Road, extending to Monterey Extension Road.

The City of Stuart Utilities Department is assessing the damage. Once the break is fully evaluated, officials will provide an update on the timeline for restoring water service.

A Precautionary Boil Water Advisory will be in effect for affected properties for 72 hours once service is restored. During this period, residents should boil all water intended for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

City officials appreciate the public's patience and will continue to provide updates. For the latest information, visit the city’s website or follow the Facebook page.

UPDATE: In addition to the shopping center, the Buick GMC Dealership, located south of the center, is also experiencing a water service disruption.

The northbound turning lane at U.S. 1 and Grumman Blvd., between the Stuart Shopping Center and the Buick GMC Dealership, will be closed for at least four hours while repairs are made.