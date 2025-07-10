Fort Pierce seeks applicants for Planning Board

FORT PIERCE — Fort Pierce City Commission is now accepting applications from qualified residents who are interested in serving on the City's Planning Board.

Primary responsibilities of board members include reviewing development proposals, zoning changes, and other planning matters related to city growth and development. The role is critical for promoting beauty and sustainability in Fort Pierce.

The planning board meets on the second Monday of each month at 2 p.m. The city is searching for a candidate to fill one at-large seat. Applicants must have lived in Fort Pierce for a minimum of two years to be eligible.

Deadline to submit an application is Aug. 10. Interested individuals may apply online at: https://cityoffortpierce.com/144/Boards-Committees.

For more information, please contact the Office of the City Clerk at 772-467-3065.