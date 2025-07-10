Martin County proclaims Waterway Cleanup Week

MARTIN COUNTY — Martin County has officially proclaimed the week leading up to the 18th annual Treasure Coast Waterway Cleanup, scheduled for Saturday, July 26, as "Treasure Coast Waterway Cleanup Week."

The county follows suit from both St. Lucie and Indian River counties, which also proclaimed the week in their latest commission meetings. The event aims to engage local residents in cleaning up waterways throughout Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties.

"Residents are encouraged to participate in the 18th annual cleanup event, scheduled for Saturday, July 26. Volunteers will help clean our precious waterways throughout the region," said Laura Beaupre, special projects coordinator for the county. "The board commends the sponsors and volunteers whose contributions to this effort are so important to its success."

Dan Romence, president of the Marine Industry Association and event rep, reflected on the program's ongoing success.

"Since 2008, we have removed 105 tons of trash from our waterways, focusing on 125 miles of waterways stretching from Hobe Sound to Sebastian," Romence said. "In 2024, 936 volunteers removed 2.16 tons of trash."

This year’s cleanup will again target key spots across Martin County, including Blowing Rocks Preserve, the Indian Riverside Park boat ramp, and Sandsprit Park boat ramp.

Participants will also have the chance to win prizes such as gift certificates and tickets to local attractions.

"When one submits their data collection info, they will be automatically entered into a raffle. Data must be entered on July 30, and the drawing results will be posted on Facebook and our website on Aug. 3," Romence explained.

In 2024, Martin County volunteers removed 1.05 tons of trash, while the City of Stuart contributed nearly 0.2 tons with 135 volunteers.

Jim Moir, Indian River Keeper, underscored the ecological importance of the cleanup effort. "The things that are removed from our waterways are really vital to the ecological health of this lagoon," he said.

As the cleanup event enters its 18th year, organizers continue to emphasize the importance of community involvement in preserving the health of the Treasure Coast's vital waterways.