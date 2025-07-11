Back-to-School Splash Jams makes waves July 28-30

ST. LUCIE COUNTY – The Back-to-School Splash Jam returns this summer with free, family-friendly pool parties across the county. Hosted by St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation’s Rec & Roll Program, the event aims to help families cool off and celebrate the end of summer before school begins.

The annual event features free entry, food, music, and games for all ages. It will take place over three days, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (weather permitting), at the following locations:



Monday, July 28: Ravenswood Pool, 400 SW Ravenswood Lane, Port St. Lucie

Tuesday, July 29: Lakewood Park Pool, 5990 Emerson Ave., Fort Pierce

Wednesday, July 30: Boatwright Pool, 1200 Avenue M, Fort Pierce

Event organizers promise poolside fun, free food, music, and games for the whole family. The event is open to all ages.

"There will be different activities for the students to get engaged in the pool and interact with each other while they're there," said Erick Gill, communications director for the county.

Gill also said he expects another great turn out for this year's event.

"We've had as many as 200 people attend at each of these events we have had in the past and we're looking for a similar turn out this year," he said.

For more information on St. Lucie County’s aquatics programs, visit stlucieco.gov/aquatics or call 772-323-5816 or Ravenswood Pool at 772-871-2183.