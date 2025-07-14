Fort Pierce to remove memorial plaques at Jetty Park this week

FORT PIERCE — The City of Fort Pierce will begin removing memorial plaques and flowers from the rocks at Jetty Linear Park and Jetty Fishing Pier starting this week. The process is expected to take about one week.

The City says the items, which were placed without authorization, violate an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees the park and pier. Additionally, some items, especially flowers, pose an environmental risk if swept into the ocean.

The City is committed to removing the plaques respectfully, though some may be unintentionally damaged. The public is asked not to remove the items themselves and to allow staff to complete the work without interference.

Plaques that remain intact will be stored at the City’s Public Works Facility, 52 Savannah Road. A list of names from the plaques will be published to help identify the items available for pickup.

Plaque Pickup Information:



Dates: Monday, July 21 and Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: Public Works Facility, 52 Savannah Rd., Fort Pierce, FL 34982

For alternate pickup times: Call 772-467-3794 to schedule an appointment during regular business hours.

Final pickup deadline: Friday, August 1, 2025, by 5:00 p.m.

The City will continue to update the public via its website and social media channels.