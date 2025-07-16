Donate
Martin County School District launches back-to-school webpage

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published July 16, 2025 at 4:57 PM EDT
Martin County Schools
The district has launched a webpage to assist families in the transition from summer to class.

STUART — Martin County students return to class for the new school year starting Aug. 11.

As such, the Martin County School District has launched a webpage on their website designed to help parents and students transition from summer to school.

On the page, parents will find detail regarding bell schedules, bus routes, dress code information, meet the teacher/student orientation sessions, school supply lists, meal information, and more.

If you have a question that is not addressed on the page, MCSD encourages you to contact them using the "Let's Talk" feature on their website so they may assist you.

You can visit the webpage here.

WQCS News
Justin Breckenridge
Justin serves as News Director with WQCS and IRSC Public Media.
