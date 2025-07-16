Martin County School District launches back-to-school webpage

STUART — Martin County students return to class for the new school year starting Aug. 11.

As such, the Martin County School District has launched a webpage on their website designed to help parents and students transition from summer to school.

On the page, parents will find detail regarding bell schedules, bus routes, dress code information, meet the teacher/student orientation sessions, school supply lists, meal information, and more.

If you have a question that is not addressed on the page, MCSD encourages you to contact them using the "Let's Talk" feature on their website so they may assist you.

You can visit the webpage here.