Habitat for Humanity of St. Lucie seeks parcels in Okeechobee

In the latest Okeechobee County Commission meeting, commissioners weighed their options for who should build on two county-owned surplus parcels which have been in stasis since 2009.

At the meeting, two candidates made their interest in the properties known. The first, Habitat for Humanity St. Lucie, whom since 2021 also operates on behalf of Okeechobee County, and the second, Lennar Palm Atlantic, a home developer.

The latter told commissioners their plan for the parcels, which would encompass 24 affordable two-story detached homes, each equipped with 1,200-1,600 square footage and a single-car garage and driveway that can fit two cars.

The developer also noted that the homes would cost around $200,000, indicating that such homes are well below market value compared to similar Lennar properties. As such, Lennar also requested the county's assistance in finding qualified candidates the purchase the more affordable units.

Habitat for Humanity requested that the land be donated to them by the county, to which it will be used as affordable housing. Currently, if the parcels are acquired, the group plans to construct eight single-family detached homes on the large parcel and either three single family detached homes or two two-family homes on the other parcel

"[The parcels] have been designated for affordable housing for many years, and we are in conversation with both the county and city regarding those lots," said Bob Calhoun, executive director of Habitat for Humanity St. Lucie. "We are really about serving the local population. This just seems like an ideal spot."

Calhoun remarked that access to affordable housing is a spreading issue across the state.

"It is everywhere. They've got a lot of housing needs there," he said.

When a candidate undergoes the process of acquiring a Habitat for Humanity property, they are vetted for a variety of qualifications to ensure they are a right fit. The most pertinent of which being income, which has mandatory minimums and maximums. They also must put in what the group calls "sweat equity," which typically amounts in 300 hours of labor to further Habitat for Humanity's mission.

"We want to make sure we do it right," Calhoun said. "We don't just give away homes. That's not a very sustainable program."

Calhoun explained that the land being donated to their group would be a massive boost financially.

"We are hiring plumbers and electricians and materials pretty much at the same rate as any other builder," he said. "We've asked the county to donate it to us as part of our program as that land cost can be very substantial.

Commissioners decided to table the issue for the next agenda, which is currently set for July 24.