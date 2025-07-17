Stay clear of Leighton Park waters County advisory says

PALM CITY — Water quality tests conducted at Leighton Park on Monday show elevated levels of Enterococcus bacteria, exceeding Florida Department of Health (DOH) recreational water quality standards.

As a result, the DOH-Martin is advising against any water-related activities at the park due to an increased risk of illness for swimmers. The high bacteria levels were detected during routine water quality monitoring.

The advisory will remain in effect until test results show bacteria levels fall below the state's health standards. For updates, residents and visitors can check the DOH-Martin website.

For further information, call 772-221-4090 or visit Martin.FloridaHealth.gov.