Stay clear of Leighton Park waters County advisory says

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published July 17, 2025 at 6:50 AM EDT
Results of testing measuring Enterococcus bacteria in Leighton Park waters for July 14, 2025.
The Department of Health of Martin County
The DOH of Martin has issued an advisory to avoid recreational water activities in Leighton Park.

PALM CITY — Water quality tests conducted at Leighton Park on Monday show elevated levels of Enterococcus bacteria, exceeding Florida Department of Health (DOH) recreational water quality standards.

As a result, the DOH-Martin is advising against any water-related activities at the park due to an increased risk of illness for swimmers. The high bacteria levels were detected during routine water quality monitoring.

The advisory will remain in effect until test results show bacteria levels fall below the state's health standards. For updates, residents and visitors can check the DOH-Martin website.

For further information, call 772-221-4090 or visit Martin.FloridaHealth.gov.
Justin Breckenridge
Justin serves as News Director with WQCS and IRSC Public Media.
