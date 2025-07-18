FPUA aims to bring wasterwater project over finish line with new funding

The Fort Pierce Utility Authority (FPUA) has secured $5 million in funding to boost its project of relocating its aging wastewater treatment plant. This funding will bring the project across the finish line, and ensure access to clean water as the city continues to grow.

The current plant, perched on South Hutchinson Island within a storm surge zone, has been a vulnerability for the city. During hurricanes and severe storms, the risk of sewage spills is a pressing concern, and its location in an environmentally sensitive area near the Indian River Lagoon only heightens the urgency of the move.

“This appropriation will be used in the design and construction of projects on the conveyance system that will redirect the flow from the South Hutchinson Island treatment plant to the new facility,” said Calvin Daniels, project manager at FPUA. “This is a critical and complex part of the project, and it’s already in motion.”

The benefits of relocating the plant extend beyond storm protection. The new site will reduce the environmental impact on the lagoon, cutting off a major potential source of contamination. The upgraded treatment technology will minimize nitrogen and phosphorus discharges, the primary catalysts of the algae blooms that have plagued the area’s waters in recent years.

“We’re shifting to an advanced treatment system designed to limit nitrogen and phosphorus discharge,” Daniels explained. “This is a huge step forward in improving water quality and protecting the lagoon.”

Construction on the new plant is progressing quickly. Daniels reported that 75% of the treatment facility is already built, with critical elements like the treatment basins, sludge tanks, and deep well pump stations already in place. The exterior of the plant’s operations and maintenance building is nearing completion, with crews now focused on interior work.

“The concrete tanks and treatment structures are mostly complete. We’ve also kicked off major conveyance projects on Jenkins Road and downtown Fort Pierce that are on track for completion by the end of this year,” he said.

The new plant will also use a new treatment process patented by a Dutch company, allowing for a more concentrated biological mass to better manage wastewater and meet tougher quality standards. As Fort Pierce grows, this system will be pivotal in handling the increased demand for wastewater treatment.

“The new MWRF was designed around a new, state-of-the-art treatment process,” Daniels said. “This process allows us to create a much higher concentrated biological mass to assist with BOD and nutrient removal and meet stricter water quality standards.”

The plant will reuse about 1.5 million gallons of treated water per day for cooling towers at the nearby Treasure Coast Energy Center, reducing the demand on the Floridan aquifer, a key freshwater source.

“We’re already planning to use the treated water for the energy plant’s cooling needs,” Daniels noted. “We also hope to expand this further, providing reuse water to nearby industrial customers down the road.”

The project, though on track, has faced hardship. The busy hurricane season and a tornado outbreak in 2024 led to delays, but Daniels is confident that extra staffing and adjusted workflows will keep things moving forward.

“Despite the setbacks, we’re still on schedule for a December 2025 commissioning,” Daniels said. “We’ve been working closely with contractors to make up for lost time and keep the project moving smoothly.”

With the new plant slated for completion by the end of 2025 and the full transition of wastewater flow to the new site expected to take an additional three to five years, the long-term benefits for Fort Pierce are clear, Daniels said: more reliable wastewater services, greater protection for the lagoon, and substantial cost savings in maintenance and operation.

“This project will ensure that we have a more resilient wastewater system that can handle the challenges of the future, while improving service today,” Daniels said.

As the city continues construction, the $5 million in funding will serve as a crucial foundation to keep the project on track.

For more details, visit FPUA’s website.