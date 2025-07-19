Treasure Coast Hospice announces endowment for pediatric patients

STUART — The Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation has established a new endowment honoring local philanthropist Marlene K. Filer and her long-standing commitment to children’s health programs in Martin County.

Announced at the foundation’s annual Rose Ball fundraiser, the Marlene K. Filer Celebrities Fore Kids Endowment will support children and families receiving care through the organization’s Little Treasures Pediatric Program. The program provides comprehensive support for children facing life-limiting illnesses.

Filer, founder of Celebrities Fore Kids, has raised more than $3 million since 1997 to support children’s services throughout the region. Her new endowment continues that mission by helping families with special circumstances or financial needs.

“The creation of the Marlene K. Filer Celebrities Fore Kids Endowment is another inspiring milestone for our organization,” said Agnes Palmer, director of the Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation. “It reflects Marlene’s deep compassion for the children in our community and ensures that Treasure Coast Hospice will be able to continue to offer comfort and support to our pediatric patients and their families for years to come.”

Established in 2014, the Little Treasures program focuses on improving quality of life for pediatric patients while providing medical, psychosocial, spiritual and financial support to their families. Services include pain and symptom management, education, and counseling from an interdisciplinary team.

The endowment will be managed by Seacoast Bank.

For more information or to contribute, contact the Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation at 772-403-4547 or email Foundationinfo@TreasureHealth.org.