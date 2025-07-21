Donate
High heat persists as another advisory goes into effect

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published July 21, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
Residents in the Treasure Coast and other areas of east central Florida should take the proper precautions today amidst a heat advisory.

Residents in Lake, Orange, Osceola, Okeechobee, Seminole, Volusia. Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin Counties are advised to cake caution as a heat advisory goes into effect from noon to 6 p.m. today.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to low 90s with a heat index between 108 and 112 degrees. Vero Beach is expected to see a temperature of 94 degrees, Port St. Lucie a temperature of 95, and Stuart a temperature of 93.

If you can, stay indoors with a building that has air conditioning. If you must be outside, the National Weather Service of Melbourne advises you to hydrate and wear both lightweight and light colored clothing.
