High heat persists as another advisory goes into effect
Residents in Lake, Orange, Osceola, Okeechobee, Seminole, Volusia. Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin Counties are advised to cake caution as a heat advisory goes into effect from noon to 6 p.m. today.
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to low 90s with a heat index between 108 and 112 degrees. Vero Beach is expected to see a temperature of 94 degrees, Port St. Lucie a temperature of 95, and Stuart a temperature of 93.
If you can, stay indoors with a building that has air conditioning. If you must be outside, the National Weather Service of Melbourne advises you to hydrate and wear both lightweight and light colored clothing.