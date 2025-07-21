Martin County accepting volunteers for Affordable Housing Advisory Committee

STUART — The Martin County Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications for volunteer positions on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee (AHAC), according to a release. Residents interested in supporting affordable housing efforts are encouraged to apply by Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

The committee reviews and recommends policies to promote affordable housing in Martin County. Responsibilities include advising on the county's State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program, evaluating funding applications, proposing incentive plan amendments, and monitoring SHIP program implementation.

The AHAC consists of eight to 11 members appointed by the County Commission. Members must represent at least six of the following categories:



Residential homebuilding industry

Banking or mortgage banking industry

Labor involved in homebuilding

Advocates for low-income residents

For-profit or not-for-profit affordable housing providers

Real estate professionals

County residents

Local employers

Essential service personnel (e.g., teachers, first responders, healthcare workers, skilled trades)

One seat is reserved for a County Commissioner.

Committee members serve two-year terms without compensation. Meetings are held bimonthly at 3:30 p.m. at the Administrative Center, 2401 SE Monterey Road in Stuart. Upcoming meetings are scheduled for Aug. 13 and Nov. 12.

Interested applicants should contact Martin County Administration at 772-288-5756 or email dgordon@martin.fl.us for more information and application materials.