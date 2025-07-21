Port St. Lucie Police aims to make roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists

In a world designed for cars, it can be difficult to get around as a cyclist or a pedestrian. That's why the Port St. Lucie police department is participating in the Florida Department of Transportation's High Visibility Enforcement Program.

Sgt. Dominick Mesiti said the program, which runs through May 8th of next year, aims to reduce serious pedestrian and bicyclist related crashes.

"It's twofold — we hope to impact the community, first of all through the educational phase, and we are also hoping to see a reduction in the number of crashes that involve pedestrians and cyclists."

Officers will target several key areas in the city where crashes with pedestrians and cyclists are more common. Such areas include SW Gatlin Blvd., and SW Port St. Lucie Blvd.

"That's all based on crash data. The state receives the crash data every time we do a crash report. That's done on a state form. They take that form and they come up with the areas with the most amount of crashes."

Sgt. Mesiti also some words of advice for all people on the road, regardless of their means of transportation.

"As far as drivers, we are asking them to obey the speed limits, never drive impaired, put your phone down, don't drive distracted, and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists. As far as bicyclists go, we want them to also obey all traffic laws they are require s to obey, ride in the direction of traffic instead of against it, and to use proper lighting when driving at night. And for pedestrians, we urge them to cross within a crosswalk, to make sure they are visible to riders when walking at night. So if they're exercising, jogging or something like that, to wear a reflective vest or shoes or something like that."