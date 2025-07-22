Fellsmere Police Chief Keith M. Touchberry retires after 36 years of service

FELLSMERE — Chief Keith M. Touchberry retired July 18, concluding a 36-year career in law enforcement, including 12 years leading the Fellsmere Police Department. Touchberry's tenure as chief was marked by his dedication to the department and the community, with a commitment to maintaining strong relationships between law enforcement and local residents.

In a post shared on the Fellsmere Police Department’s Facebook page, the department acknowledged his leadership.

“Chief Touchberry began his law enforcement journey with a clear mission: to serve with integrity, protect with courage, and lead with heart,” the post reads.

According to the post, Touchberry’s leadership in the department also helped foster a sense of teamwork among officers.

“Since stepping into the role of Chief in Fellsmere, he has guided our department with vision and strength,” the department said. “Under his leadership, we’ve grown as a team and deepened our commitment to the citizens we serve.”

While his leadership was noted for its focus on public safety, the department emphasized the personal impact he had on those within it.

"To many of us, he wasn’t just a chief; he was a mentor, a role model, and a steady hand that always reminded us why we wear the badge," the post stated.

The department closed the post with gratitude for his service, wishing him “a well-deserved retirement filled with peace, pride, and the next great adventure.”

Touchberry’s retirement marks the end of a significant chapter for the Fellsmere Police Department, leaving behind a legacy of leadership and service that will continue to shape the department in the years ahead.