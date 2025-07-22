Donate
Port St. Lucie City councilman to host District 3 Town Hall

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published July 22, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT
City of Port St. Lucie
Learn about the city's growth with Councilman Anthony Bonna.

PORT ST. LUCIE — District 3 City Councilman Anthony Bonna Sr. will host a Town Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Keiser University, located at 9400 SW Discovery Way.

The event will feature a presentation on important issues affecting local residents, including the city’s growth, infrastructure projects, taxes and budget, and healthcare access. Representatives from area healthcare providers will also be on hand to discuss services available to the community.

After the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage with Councilman Bonna and city staff to discuss these critical topics.
