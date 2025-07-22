United Way Indian River County invests 1.5$ million into community organizations

VERO BEACH — United Way of Indian River County (UWIRC) has announced a major investment in the community, allocating $1.5 million in direct funding to 36 nonprofit organizations across three key areas: Health, Education, and Financial Stability. The funds will support 49 programs aimed at enhancing the well-being of residents throughout the county from July 2025 through June 2026.

The announcement marks the culmination of the annual Community Investment Process, which involved nearly 100 community volunteers who evaluated grant proposals and visited program sites to ensure accountability and effectiveness.

“We are committed to building a community where residents have access to the educational opportunities, health resources, and financial tools they need to thrive,” said Deana Shatley, Director of Community Impact at United Way. “Our goal is to create a community that enables individuals to become financially stable and healthy, and this investment helps make that a reality.”

The breakdown of the funding includes $615,960 for Health, $501,550 for Education, and $410,526 for Financial Stability. These targeted investments address a wide range of needs, including food security, mental health services, job skills training, and support for early childhood development.

“We have a pretty stringent vetting process. It’s multi-tiered,” Shatley explained. “We do a full review of the governance of the organization to make sure that it’s running smoothly, as well as a deep dive into the finances.”

Organizations funded by United Way must also report back every six months on how the funds are being used to make a measurable impact in the community.

Shatley pointed to several real-world examples of how previous investments have made a significant difference.

“For example, 24 survivors of home fires received emergency assistance that they otherwise might not have,” she said. “Additionally, 532 children received dental care who would have gone without it.”

United Way’s funding decisions are made by volunteers who serve on Citizens’ Review Panels, an essential part of the funding process.

“100 percent of our funding decisions are made by volunteers,” Shatley emphasized. “Every year, we get about 100 volunteers who help us with this process.”

The volunteers bring experience in finance, many of them bankers or accountants, and work according to their skill level.

“It’s a great way to learn about what’s going on in our community,” said Shatley. “We have really great organizations in our community, and investing in United Way goes a long way.”

Shatley further noted that many people in need require more than just one service.

“It’s very rare that someone who is seeking assistance only needs one thing,” she said. “We take a holistic approach to funding, and it’s important for us to support organizations across all areas of impact.”

Brian McMahon, Ph.D., Community Impact Committee Chair and United Way Board Member, echoed the sentiment in a press release.

“This is more than just funding programs—it’s about building a reliable, interconnected safety net,” he said. “When someone faces a crisis, it’s rarely one-dimensional. United Way ensures that our community has a full spectrum of services, so families aren’t just surviving—they’re finding a path forward.”

The funded programs touch on a variety of critical needs, from emergency assistance for home fire survivors to early literacy programs for children and job skills training for adults. Some of the funded partners include the Alzheimer & Parkinson Association of Indian River County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Indian River County, Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Lucie, Indian River & Okeechobee Counties, and the Redlands Christian Migrant Association, Inc.

“United Way’s support is invaluable for these agencies,” said Meredith Egan, Chief Executive Officer of United Way of Indian River County in a release. “Each dollar we invest goes further because we work in collaboration with so many amazing local organizations. Together, we are making a lasting impact in the lives of families who need it the most.”

For more information on the United Way of Indian River County’s impact or how to get involved in the volunteer review process, visit www.UnitedWayIRC.org or contact Deana Shatley at Deana.Shatley@UnitedWayIRC.org.

These investments are made possible through the generosity of local donors and corporate partners, and United Way remains committed to being a strategic steward of community funds.