Governor DeSantis appoints Michael Porter to Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Court

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published July 23, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Governor Ron DeSantis speaks
Courtesy of the Executive Office of Governor Ron DeSantis
VERO BEACH — Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Michael Porter of Vero Beach to serve as a judge on the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Court.

Porter, an experienced attorney with a background in federal prosecution, has served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida since 2018. He previously held similar roles in the Eastern and Western Districts of Tennessee.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville and his juris doctor from Case Western Reserve University School of Law. Porter’s appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Croom.
Justin Breckenridge
Justin serves as News Director with WQCS and IRSC Public Media.
