Treasure Coast counties ranked among top 10 Florida counties with highest income growth

According to a study conducted by SmartAsset, St. Lucie County and Martin County have ranked within the top 10 Florida counties in terms of highest median income growth.

Martin County secured the sixth spot, with a median income increase of $26,191 and a wealth index score of 57.53. St. Lucie County, closely following, ranked tenth with a median income growth of $23,489 and a wealth index score of 54.13.

St. Lucie and Martin counties also ranked among Florida's top ten for median home value growth over the past decade. Martin County saw a $270,009 increase in median home value, placing it fifth in the state, while St. Lucie County’s median home value rose by $251,041, securing it ninth place.

Indian River County also made an appearance in the study, landing a spot as the 10th highest Florida county in terms of Investment Income Growth.

To identify areas with the greatest increases in wealth, researchers analyzed U.S. counties over a 10-year period, focusing on three key metrics: investment income, property value, and median income.

The study calculated investment income by weighing ordinary dividends, qualified dividends, and net capital gains for each county. Additionally, it measured the change in median home values and median income, using these figures to rank counties across all three categories.

The researchers then created a Wealth Index, combining these three metrics to offer a comprehensive view of which regions in the U.S. have seen the most significant wealth accumulation.

By considering the raw changes in these metrics along with the Wealth Index, they were able to rank counties based on the greatest increases in wealth over the past decade.