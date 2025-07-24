Fort Pierce City Commissioner arrested on multi-state child exploitation case

FORT PIERCE — A Fort Pierce city commissioner was arrested Thursday following a multi-state investigation into internet crimes against children, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

James Taylor, 38, was taken into custody and charged with 24 felony counts stemming from a joint investigation involving law enforcement agencies in Florida and Illinois. The charges include six counts each of Transmission of Materials Harmful to Minors by Electronic Equipment, Transfer or Display of Obscenity to a Minor, Harmful Communication to a Minor, and Lewd Computer Solicitation; four counts of Lewd Computer Solicitation of a Child; and two counts of Solicitation of Transmission of Child Pornography by Electronic Device or Equipment.

The charges are in violation of Florida State Statute 847.0135(a), which prohibits the use of electronic communication to solicit or exploit minors for sexual purposes.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began in August 2024 when a police department in Illinois received a report from the mother of a 13-year-old girl. The mother reported that her daughter had been contacted via Snapchat by an adult male, later identified as Taylor, when she was just 12 years old. Over time, the conversations reportedly became sexually explicit, and the suspect allegedly sent multiple nude images to the girl.

Illinois detectives traced the online activity to St. Lucie County, prompting the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit to launch a parallel investigation. On or about May 8, 2025, detectives executed court-authorized search warrants at two Fort Pierce locations.

St. Lucie County investigators corroborated the findings from Illinois and identified Taylor as the suspect. They later gathered sufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges under Florida law.

In a press conference held by St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro, the sheriff says they do no suspect at this time that Taylor attempted to physically meet the child, nor that he used his position as local official.

On his position as a local official, Toro said the City of Fort Pierce has been cooperative to the investigation.

"They're going to have to make some decisions based what their charter states and state laws with elected officials," he said.

Taylor is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on a $250,000 bond with a hold for first appearance. The ICAC Unit continues to investigate the case.

Toro also said that based on testimonial, they expect there may be other victims, perhaps locally.

The department will be conducting an investigation on his electronics for inappropriate photos and messages, and look for other potential victims.

Anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (772) 462-7300 or submit an anonymous tip to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

"I think this just the beginning of a much larger investigation moving forward," Toro said.