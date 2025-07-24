Woman hospitalized after alligator attack in Martin County

A 27-year-old woman was seriously injured in an alligator attack Wednesday evening while wading in waist-deep water with her boyfriend and their dog near the South Fork River, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred around 7:50 p.m. when the woman and her boyfriend were on their boat near SW Linden Street. As the couple and their dog entered the water, an alligator unexpectedly attacked, biting the woman's hand and wrist before briefly pulling her underwater.

The alligator released the woman, allowing her boyfriend to rush her to the nearest boat ramp at Charlie Leighton Park. First responders from Martin County Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and treated the victim at the scene. She was then transported by LifeStar to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Fortunately, the woman’s boyfriend and the couple’s dog were unharmed.

Officials from the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) are continuing to investigate the incident. MCSO road and marine units assisted fire rescue personnel at the scene. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is also on site, working to locate the alligator involved in the attack. FWC officials confirmed that a trapper has been dispatched to the area.

As of now, no further updates on the woman's condition have been provided. Authorities urged the public to remain cautious around bodies of water where alligators are commonly found.