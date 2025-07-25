Fort Pierce invites public input on comprehensive plan update

FORT PIERCE — The City of Fort Pierce, in collaboration with the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council, is launching a state-required Evaluation and Appraisal Review (EAR) of its Comprehensive Plan and is asking residents and business owners to weigh in.

The plan serves as the city's blueprint for growth, impacting every aspect of city life from housing to community character.

Florida law mandates that municipalities review their comprehensive plans every seven years to ensure they remain aligned with state legislation, community needs, and local priorities. The review not only ensures legal compliance but also gives the public a chance to help shape Fort Pierce’s growth and development strategy for the next seven years.

To gather public input, the city will host two community workshops at the River Walk Center, located at 600 N. Indian River Drive. The sessions are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. on August 6 and October 9.

Attendees will learn more about the Comprehensive Plan and have the opportunity to share their ideas on smart growth, development, and preservation efforts.

Those concerned about the future of the city should participate in the meeting and help shape the community they want to live in.

Residents who cannot attend the workshops are encouraged to complete a short online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/C2CMP32.

For more information about the Comprehensive Plan update, visit cityoffortpierce.com or contact the Fort Pierce Planning Department at 772-467-3737.