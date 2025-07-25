Weather halts game early, but St. Lucie Mets prevail over Daytona 7-4

What began as a scheduled doubleheader ended with a single, weather-shortened win for the St. Lucie Mets, who held off the Daytona Tortugas 7-4 in a game cut short after five innings Thursday at Clover Park.

Torrential rain and a lengthy mid-game delay forced officials to cancel the remainder of the game, as well as Game 2 of the doubleheader. Both teams now plan to make up the missed action when Daytona returns to Port St. Lucie in early August.

St. Lucie struck quickly, manufacturing a four-run lead in the early innings. Jeremy Rodriguez and Simon Juan each grounded out to drive in runs, and Nick Roselli connected on a two-run homer in the second.

Jose Guevara took the mound for his first outing with the Mets and worked two clean innings before control issues in the third allowed Daytona to chip away. After walking multiple batters and giving up a run, Guevara exited with the bases loaded. Reliever Ernesto Mercedes issued another walk to close the gap to 4-2 as storm clouds gathered overhead.

The game was suspended for nearly three hours before resuming late in the third. Daytona capitalized immediately, drawing a walk and then beating out an infield single to even the score at four. Juan Arnaud, pitching through the middle innings, stopped the rally with a flyout.

Daytona continued pressing in the fifth but came up empty after grounding into an inning-ending double play with the bases full.

Moments later, the Mets regained control. Juan tripled to lead off the bottom half and scored on a sacrifice fly from Willy Fanas. Trey Snyder then crossed the plate following a throwing error on a bunt, and Trace Willhoite drove in an insurance run with a single.

Hunter Hodges faced one batter in the sixth, recording a strikeout before the skies opened again, bringing the game to a final halt.

Arnaud earned the win with 2.1 scoreless frames, while Hodges was credited with his third save.

Next, the Mets travel south for a three-game weekend series against the Jupiter Hammerheads. Game 1 is set for Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.