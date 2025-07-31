Kilmer Library to close Aug. 1 for AC repairs

FORT PIERCE — The Susan B. Kilmer Branch Library will be closed on tomorrow, Aug. 1, while crews complete maintenance work on the building’s air conditioning system, according to St. Lucie County officials.

The closure is necessary because the facility will be without air conditioning for the entire day. All scheduled events and public services at the library will be suspended during the closure, and staff will be temporarily reassigned to other library branches.

Library materials can still be returned via the outdoor drop box at the Kilmer location. Patrons needing in-person assistance or other services on Aug. 1 are encouraged to visit an alternative St. Lucie County library branch.

County library officials apologized for the disruption and advised residents to visit www.stlucielibrary.org for updates and information about other branches and services.