Bridge Walk for Babies raises awareness about maternity care crisis in Martin County

STUART — More than 75 residents turned out for a community event aimed at raising awareness about the growing gaps in maternity care in Martin County.

On July 12, the Martin County Healthy Start Coalition held its inaugural Bridge Walk for Babies at Jock Leighton Park. The walk comes at a time of increased concern for expectant mothers, as the county’s only labor and delivery unit recently shut down, leaving families with fewer options for safe, local childbirth.

The closure, which was announced last year and went into effect April of this year, transferred delivery services from Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital to Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital. The announcement was controversial in the community, with some raising concerns of inadequate medical resources in the area.

As such, the event brought together families, healthcare advocates, and local supporters to promote access to maternal and infant health services. Participants walked a scenic route, grabbed breakfast from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County food truck, and joined in calls for change.

Jessica Tharp, board president of the Healthy Start Coalition, emphasized the community’s role in pushing for better care.

“I’m a second-generation Martin County resident, and I hope we have a place for future generations to give birth in their own community,” Tharp said in a release. “The lack of local maternity care is deeply concerning. Events like the Bridge Walk for Babies are not just symbolic; they are a call to action.”

The Bridge Walk is one of several initiatives led by the Healthy Start Coalition to improve prenatal and postpartum care access. The organization currently operates the MOM Mobile, a mobile prenatal clinic that brings services directly to neighborhoods. Plans are also underway for the Treasure Coast Maternity Center, a dedicated local facility for childbirth and maternal care.

“Every baby in Martin County deserves the chance to be born healthy,” said Samantha Suffich, CEO of both the Healthy Start Coalition and the Treasure Coast Maternity Center. in a release. “We’re committed to building a future where no family has to leave the county to receive quality maternity care.”

For more about the Martin County Healthy Start Coalition and its programs, visit www.mchealthystart.org or call 772-463-2888.