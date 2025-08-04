CareerSource Research Coast opens new comprehensive Fort Pierce facility

Job Seekers in the Treasure Cooast just got a major leg up with the addition of CareerSource Research Coast's new facility. Mitch Kloorfain, marketing coordinator for the group, said the change is big for accesibility.

"The new career center replaces the old career centers, because now it is a comprehensive center that envelops everything under the career source umbrella. For access for people, it's big, because we would normally see about 45 people a day at the old facility. On the first day, where we thought people might have trouble finding us on day one, we had 85," he said.

CareerSource not only helps peopel find job opportunites, but also provides teaches skills they can use as they develop their career.

"Coming to us is kinda like getting the secrets of the magic trick ahead of time — making yourself a little more noticeable to the employer. For instance, our workshops, one of them is getting ready for the job fair. We might have some soft skills, such as making eye contact when you meet someone, make yourself memorable," he said.

In addition to the comprehensive facility, CareerSource has also partnered with Indian River State College to increase access.

"Not everybody can make it up to the comprehensive center. We realized we need to have humans out there in the counties that we serve. Through partnership with Indian River State College, we have an office on the Mueller campus, the Pruitt campus for our youth connections group, which covers the age range of 16-24, and then Martin County at the Chastain campus," he said.

It's not just job seekers who should pay attention to the new facility, but employers as well.

A business could have an apprenticeship and an internship program where the only thing they have to invest is in the training and getting the employee up to where they want them to be, whether its a previous employee that's to be upskilled to move up a bit, or a new employee coming in. It's great for businesses and they can come right into our location and speak to one of our business navigators right there on the spot.," he said.

For more information on CareerSource or to learn about their programs, visit https://careersourcerc.com/.