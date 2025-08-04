Fellsmere Police Department appoints interim chief of police

The Fellsmere Police Department announced on July 29 that Chief Scott Newsom was sworn in as Interim Chief of Police for the department.

Chief Newsom fills the position after it was left vacant following the retirement of former Chief Keith M. Touchberry on July 18.

Chief Newsp, began working at the department in 2009, serving in multiple supervisory roles, including Sergeant and Lieutenant. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Endicott College and is a graduate of the Police Executive Leadership Graduate Program at the University of Louisville’s Southern Police Institute.

In a Facebook post announcing the appointment, the department wrote, "Chief Newsom has earned the respect and support of both his fellow officers and the community he serves. We look forward to his continued leadership and dedication as he guides the department forward."