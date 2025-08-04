Fort Pierce removes and preserves memorial plaques from Jetty Park and Fishing Pier

FORT PIERCE — The City of Fort Pierce has completed the controversial removal of memorial plaques and tribute items from Jetty Linear Park and the Jetty Fishing Pier in order to meet federal lease and environmental regulations.

The effort, carried out in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, resulted in the recovery of 148 intact plaques. City officials emphasized that the items—many placed in memory of loved ones—were handled with care and preserved for return.

Plaques are now available for pickup at the city’s Public Works Facility, located at 52 Savannah Road, in front of the Streets and Drainage Facility.

Pickup dates and times:



Monday, Aug. 4, 2025 | 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025 | 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Final deadline: Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 by 5:00 p.m.

Families are encouraged to call ahead to confirm availability before arriving. Public Works staff can be reached at 772-467-3794 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to verify plaque listings or make alternate arrangements if needed.

City officials expressed gratitude for residents’ understanding and reiterated their commitment to balancing the preservation of meaningful tributes with the protection of shared public spaces.