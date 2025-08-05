Donate
Indian River Drive undergoes closure after sewage truck rollover

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published August 5, 2025 at 10:40 AM EDT
A sewage truck spilled over on Indian River Drive
Martin County Sheriff's Office
A sewage truck rollover on Indian River Drive, causing a closure in both directions.

Indian River Drive is closed in both directions just north of Indian Riverside Park following a sewage truck rollover. The crash involved a single vehicle, and no injuries have been reported, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.

Fire Rescue crews are on scene working to contain a sizable sewage spill caused by the rollover. Cleanup efforts are expected to take several hours.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.
WQCS News
Justin Breckenridge
Justin serves as News Director with WQCS and IRSC Public Media.
