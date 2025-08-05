Indian River Drive undergoes closure after sewage truck rollover

Indian River Drive is closed in both directions just north of Indian Riverside Park following a sewage truck rollover. The crash involved a single vehicle, and no injuries have been reported, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.

Fire Rescue crews are on scene working to contain a sizable sewage spill caused by the rollover. Cleanup efforts are expected to take several hours.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.