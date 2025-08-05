Resurfacing project on US 98 in Okeechobee County to begin in August

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is kicking off a major resurfacing project along US 98 (SR 15) in Okeechobee County starting Aug. 7. The $6.3 million project will span about 10 miles, stretching from the Martin County line, and is expected to improve both the safety and overall driving experience for residents and visitors.

Janella Newsome, Director of Public Information at FDOT, explained that the goal is to extend the life of the current pavement and improve ride quality.

“This project aims to extend the life of the existing pavement, improve ride quality, and address wear and tear caused by weather and daily traffic,” Newsome said. “Routine resurfacing is part of FDOT’s commitment to maintaining safe and efficient roadways for all users.”

Along with resurfacing the travel lanes, crews will also improve the shoulders, upgrade signage, and add fresh pavement markings. These updates are designed to enhance visibility and reduce safety risks, especially in poor weather conditions.

“Resurfacing improves traction and reduces the risk of hydroplaning, particularly during inclement weather,” Newsome explained. “Fresh pavement markings and upgraded signage will enhance visibility and guidance for drivers. Shoulder improvements reduce the severity of run-off-road incidents, contributing to safer travel conditions overall.”

While work is underway, drivers should expect lane closures, and at times, traffic will be reduced to one lane. Flagging operations may be used in areas where single-lane traffic is required for extended periods.

“Drivers are advised to follow posted signage, plan for additional travel time, and use caution in active work zones,” Newsome said.

FDOT is prioritizing safety throughout the project.

“Standard protocols include work zone signage, reduced speed limits, barrier protection where needed, and traffic control personnel. Crews will follow all FDOT and OSHA safety guidelines to protect both workers and the traveling public throughout the duration of the project,” Newsome said.

Construction is expected to take 150 contract days, excluding holidays and weather-related delays, with completion projected for January 2026.

Drivers are urged to stay alert to changing traffic patterns as the project moves forward.