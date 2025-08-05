Torino Regional Park closes in on end of phase 1 design, costs increase

PORT ST. LUCIE — Torino Park's development is nearing the final design for phase one, with new additions unveiled at a recent City Council meeting. Representatives from developer Kimley-Horn presented several features, including owl-shaped pods, the design for a bug-themed splash pad, and a 28-foot tall castle structure, set to be the centerpiece of the park’s playground.

While the new additions sparked excitement, some council members voiced concerns over the project's rising costs. The park’s budget has swelled to $20.5 million, nearly $7 million over the original $14 million estimate.

Councilmember Anthony Bonna addressed Kimley-Horn, reiterating that while the city supports the project, there is a budget they must be aware of.

"Cost is still very important. There are lots of great things I'd like to provide for my kids, but we still have a budget," he said.

Plans for the park are set to be reviewed again later this month.