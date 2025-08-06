Golf tournament brings in over $123K for youth and survivor programs

STUART— The third annual Tee Fore Two Golf Tournament teed off May 30 at Sailfish Point, drawing dozens of teams and community supporters for a day of golf aimed at driving change. The event, benefiting SafeSpace and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County, brought in more than $123,000 to fund critical programs for youth development and domestic violence survivors, according to a release from SafeSpace.

This year’s tournament surpassed its fundraising goal with help from 27 participating teams and more than 45 sponsors, donors, and volunteers. Proceeds will support services and outreach provided by both nonprofits across the Treasure Coast.

Among the standout moments was the 50/50 helicopter ball drop, a returning favorite that added excitement to the day. The wine pull fundraiser also made a comeback, ensuring every participant walked away with a bottle of wine, and the satisfaction of backing a meaningful cause. Truist served as the event’s lead sponsor.

“We’re deeply honored to use our leadership roles to give back,” said co-chairs Carol Webb, a board member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County, and Jessica Malasek, a board member with SafeSpace in the release. “Tee Fore Two is a beautiful example of what happens when neighbors unite for a greater good. It’s more than just a tournament, it’s a powerful show of community spirit, compassion, and purpose.”

Organizers are already planning for next year’s event. For more information, or to view a list of sponsors and teams, visit www.safespacefl.org/blog. Updates will also be posted at www.bgcmartin.org.