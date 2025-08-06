Port St. Lucie Police rescue woman from water under Crosstown Bridge

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 37-year-old woman was rescued this morning from under Crosstown Bridge between SE Floresta Drive and S US Highway 1 according to Port St. Lucie Police.

PSLPD received reports of an adult female in the river screaming for help. When officers and rescue personnel from the St. Lucie County Fire Department arrived on scene, the woman was seen clinging on to a concrete pylon under the bridge.

Rescue personnel lowered a flotation device for the woman until the Marine Unit could arrive. Upon their arrival, the unit was able to rescue the woman and transport her to the boat ramps of Veterans Memorial Park.

She was treated by personnel on scene and promptly transported to the local hospital for treatment. She suffered only minor injuries to her face caused by the mangroves along the river.

The woman claimed she was hot from walking and entered the water to cool off, and somehow ended up in the middle of the water near Crosstown Bridge where she initially called for help.