Community job fair in Port St. Lucie to connect job seekers with over 50 employers

Job seekers in the Port St. Lucie area should keep an eye out for a community job fair, organized by the City and CareerSource Research Coast.

The event, which will be held at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center on Aug. 25 from 3:30 p.m. (3 p.m. for veterans) to 6:30 p.m., will house a diverse array of employers for job seekers to talk to. The address for the center is 9221 SE Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie.

"We have a fantastic mix from healthcare and hospitality to public service and skilled trade. Whether someone is just starting out, or looking to pivot in career, there is something for everyone. It is pretty much a one stop opportunity for job seekers to explore diverse career paths," said Keshia Barrera, recruitment manager with the City.

Barrera emphasized the success of the event in previous years.

"This isn't just a hiring event. It's a celebration of opportunity. We are bringing together over 50 employers from diverse industries, all committed to investing in local talent," she said. "We have seen real success stories from this event. People walked in unemployed, and walked out with interviews, offers, and new beginnings."

Another major aspect of the fair for job seekers is the clothing donation drive, held in partnership with GraceWay Village.

"The clothing donation drive is all about making job seekers feel confident and prepared. We know that first impressions matter, and not everyone has access to professional attire, especially when they're just starting out or transitioning careers," Barrera said. "We are removing a barrier that can impact someone's confidence and presentation."

Barrera said that last year's drive was a big hit, so they brought it back.

"The generosity has truly exceeded our expectations. Last year, we received 500 pounds of clothing, I'm excited to see what this year's total will be," she said.

Those looking to donate can visit the drop off locations at GraceWay Village at 1780 Hartman Road, Fort Pierce or at the front desk at City Hall, 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd., until Aug. 20. Any excess clothing will be donated to GraceWay Village.

As for advice, Barrera recommends making the most of the opportunity, in any way you can.

"Come prepared, come open minded, bring copies of your resume, dress professionally, even if you are just browsing, and be ready to introduce yourself with confidence. Research the employers attending, and don't be afraid to ask questions," she said.