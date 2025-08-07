Mattamy Homes to host grand opening event for Heart in the Park sculpture at Tradition

TRADITION — Mattamy Homes will host the grand opening of the "Heart in the Park" sculpture at Tradition on Saturday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, Mattamy Homes announced in a release.

At 73 feet tall, Heart in the Park is now recognized as the tallest heart sculpture in the world.

The grand opening has found its date following a month-long delay, initially slated for an opening on July 12. The delay was to "to finalize preparations and finishing touches" according to an email statement to WQCS from Mattamy Homes.

At the event, attendees will be able to view the sculpture and explore the adjacent The Shoppes at the Heart, a 71,000-square-foot retail complex that recently opened next to the sculpture.

As part of the event, the American Heart Association and St. Lucie County Fire District will provide a Hands-Only CPR demonstration, offering attendees the opportunity to learn a lifesaving skill. Additionally, a heart-healthy pledge activity will be available, with Mattamy Homes matching donations made during the event, up to $25, benefiting the American Heart Association.

Visitors will also have the chance to meet JEFRË, the artist behind the sculpture, and participate in giveaways from current and future tenants. Dan Grosswald, President of Mattamy’s Southeast Florida Division, emphasized the significance of the sculpture for the community.

“Heart in the Park embodies the welcoming spirit and vibrant lifestyle that define the Tradition community,” Grosswald said in the release. “We’re pleased to invite the public to experience the sculpture and visit The Shoppes at the Heart, which will provide a range of retail options for both residents and visitors.”

The Shoppes at the Heart includes a variety of businesses, including Aldi, Kyle G’s Amore Chop House, Port Tradition (a Spanish restaurant), Tomalty Dental, and Le Bistro de Paris.

The sculpture features a design with a gentle twist, rising above a 30-foot-wide circular pedestal. The sculpture is illuminated nightly. It is expected to become a landmark similar to other well-known public art installations, serving as a gathering place for the public.

“Heart in the Park will bring our community together, promoting messages of love and inclusivity,” said Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin in the release. “Port St. Lucie is a city for all ages and the Heart of the Treasure Coast, and this sculpture is an important symbol for our residents.”

For visitors, Heart in the Park will offer parking for both vehicles and bicycles, as well as a T.I.M. stop for Tradition’s shuttle system. Public seating and gathering areas will also be available.

The sculpture is part of a larger initiative for the Tradition area, located along Tradition Trail, known as the T-Trail. Other planned features include Stars and Stripes Park, opening this summer, nature trails, and Tradition Regional Park.

For more details on the grand opening or upcoming events, visit TraditionFL.com or MattamyHomes.com.