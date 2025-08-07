Orlando Health Sebastian River Hospital donates supplies to Sebastian Elementary School of the Arts

SEBASTIAN — Orlando Health Sebastian River Hospital has partnered with the School District of Indian River County to provide critical supplies for the upcoming school year at Sebastian Elementary School of the Arts according to a release. The hospital’s Back 2 School Supply Drive helped stock the school’s clinic with essential medical supplies and ensured that students had the necessary materials for their studies.

Christina McGuirk, chief nursing officer at Orlando Health Sebastian River Hospital, said the hope is that others follow their lead and help out the community.

“We are thrilled to be part of this community and partner with the school district. These donations, led by our team members, represent our commitment to Sebastian and the entire Indian River County community. Our hope is that this inspires others to invest and meet the needs of our residents,” she said in a release.

The collaboration began earlier in the summer when Orlando Health connected with Sebastian Elementary to assess the school’s specific needs. Based on the school’s detailed list, Orlando Health donated an entire year’s worth of medical supplies for the school clinic, including first aid kits, thermometers, exam gloves, stethoscopes, and blood pressure cuffs.

In addition to medical supplies, the school identified a need for wired earbuds, a crucial tool for students working with computers. As such, Orlando Health provided over 350 pairs of earbuds, enough so that every student from kindergarten through sixth grade would be equipped for the school year.

Dr. David K. Moore, Superintendent of Schools for the School District of Indian River County, praised the donation.

“Thanks to the generous support of Orlando Health Sebastian River Hospital, every student at Sebastian Elementary School of the Arts will begin the school year equipped with the tools they need to succeed," he said in the release. "This partnership exemplifies what it means to be Connected by Community—when local organizations and schools unite to meet student needs, we create stronger, healthier, and more empowered learning environments. We are grateful for Orlando Health’s continued commitment to our students’ well-being and academic readiness.”

In addition to the clinic and school supplies, Orlando Health team members collected even more items throughout the summer. Crayons, paper, markers, pencils, and backpacks were included in the donations, which were delivered to the school and will be distributed to students as needed throughout the year.