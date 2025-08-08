Judge temporarily halts construction at Alligator Alcatraz migrant facility in Everglades

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams recently issued a temporary restraining order on construction operations at Alligator Alcatraz, the migrant detention facility in the Florida Everglades.

Eve Samples of Friends of the Everglades, one of the environmental groups who filed the suit against the state, said they did so out of concern for the health of the ecosystem.

"Friends of the Everglades filed suit with our partners on June 27, before construction started out of the Everglades detention center, because we were very concerned about ecological harm at this site in the heart of the everglades, surrounded by Big Cypress National Preserve, and we recognize that the state and federal government were acting without conducting a legally required environmental impact study," she said.

The 14 day halt, which forbids any further construction to the site, was ordered to mitigate any further potential harm to the environment.

Samples said that they will back in court on Tuesday Aug. 12. She also said the group hopes to have a ruling on the injunction they filed by the time the 14 day restraining order is lifted.