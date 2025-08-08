Donate
Port St. Lucie to host public meeting on proposed intersection improvements at Tradition Parkway

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published August 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Meeting will invite resident input to help improve traffic flow in the area.

TRADITION — The City of Port St. Lucie will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 19, to gather resident feedback on proposed improvements for the intersection of Tradition Parkway and Village Parkway.

The open house, set to run from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tradition Town Hall (10799 SW Civic Lane), will provide information about protected intersection designs. These designs are aimed at improving traffic flow while ensuring safety for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

Residents are encouraged to attend, ask questions, and share their thoughts on the proposed improvements. The City hopes the meeting will help shape the final design to meet the needs of the community.
Justin Breckenridge
Justin serves as News Director with WQCS and IRSC Public Media.
