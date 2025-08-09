Fort Pierce now accepting nominations for 2025 Gold Hammer Awards

The City of Fort Pierce is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Gold Hammer Awards, a program designed to honor residents and business owners who have made significant improvements to their properties. The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Sept. 5.

Mayor Lind Hudson is encouraging local residents and business owners to participate by recognizing properties that have undergone notable construction, restoration, or rehabilitation. Nominations can be submitted online through the Gold Hammer Award Nomination Form, available on the city’s website. Nominees are asked to provide details about the improvements made and submit before-and-after photos.

Self-nominations are encouraged, and individuals can nominate a variety of properties, including residential and commercial spaces.

Winners will be revealed during the Coffee with the Mayor event on Friday, September 19, at 8:00 a.m. The event will be held at the Fort Pierce Yacht Club, located at 700 N. Indian River Drive.

The Gold Hammer Awards serve to highlight efforts that contribute to Fort Pierce’s revitalization, whether through restoring a historic building or improving a storefront. These projects are seen as a reflection of community pride and help enhance the city’s overall charm and vitality.

For more details on the nomination process or to learn more about the Gold Hammer Awards, residents can contact the City Clerk's Office at 772-467-3065.