Council on Aging in Martin County offers hurricane evacuation jump kits for seniors

STUART — The Council on Aging of Martin County is offering Emergency Hurricane Jump Kits designed to provide essential supplies for residents who may need to evacuate during a hurricane, storm, or other disaster.

Each kit contains a waterproof container, an AM/FM weather radio with a crank battery charger and USB ports, two blankets, two pillows, bedsheets, 72 hours’ worth of Meals Ready to Eat, three hygiene kits, an LED flashlight, a local street map, and a sealed container for valuables and important documents.

“Too often as a hurricane approaches, people find themselves scrambling to gather necessities,” said Adam Levenson, director of operational infrastructure for the Council, who created the kits in a press release. “These jump kits can be stored in a closet or safe space ahead of time, ready at a moment’s notice if needed.”

The kits are valued at $500. The Council is raising funds to provide them to clients who cannot afford the cost.

A fundraiser for the program, the 2nd Annual Council on Aging Summer Send Off, is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Kane Center. The event, open to the public, will feature a barbecue dinner, bingo and music, with proceeds benefiting the jump kit program.

More information is available at coamartin.org or by calling 772-223-7800.