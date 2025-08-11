Port St. Lucie opens boardwalk to the public

PORT ST. LUCIE — The boardwalk at The Port District now runs uninterrupted from Rivergate Park to the site’s preservation tract, giving visitors more than three-quarters of a mile of continuous walkway along the North Fork of the St. Lucie River.

The final section, located under the Port St. Lucie Boulevard Bridge, was installed June 25. The fully connected boardwalk opened to the public Aug. 8.

“We are committed to creating accessible, welcoming public spaces that bring people together,” Mayor Shannon Martin said in a press release. “These are places where neighbors can connect, families can enjoy nature, and everyone can feel a sense of belonging right in the heart of our City. It’s especially meaningful to see this final piece put in place—connecting our residents directly to the river in a way that’s both beautiful and lasting.”

The entire boardwalk is about 4,300 feet long. The last segment measured 704 feet and connected the structure’s north and south ends.

Work on the project also included repairs to damage caused by Hurricane Milton. The boardwalk’s elevation was raised from two feet above the high-tide line to six feet to help it better withstand storms. City officials said the higher elevation also provides more consistent shade along the shoreline, which can help seagrass grow.

The Port District opened in June 2024 and has undergone continued development since.