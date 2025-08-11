Port St. Lucie Police thwart potential kidnapping

Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to a call at the Publix at 10400 SW Village Drive on Sunday about a woman who claimed she had been kidnapped from Hollywood, FL, by a family friend.

An adult male was taken into custody and detained for investigation. The woman claimed that she was forcefully taken from Hollywood, and was sexually assaulted by the man. PSLPD said that while traveling to an undisclosed location, the male decided to stop at the Publix in Tradition.

There, the woman approached a Publix employee and asked for help. The employee hid the woman in the office, and called 911.

The white van the two were traveling was towed per the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.