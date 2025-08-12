I-95 faced closure in Fort Pierce this morning following officer-involved shooting

A portion of Interstate 95 in Fort Pierce was shut down early this morning following an officer-involved shooting that caused significant traffic disruptions.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office (SLCSO) received a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for a black Honda traveling southbound on I-95. The occupant, an adult male, was a suspect in a homicide that occurred earlier in the evening on Aug. 11 and was considered armed and dangerous, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In response, the SLCSO, in coordination with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and the Martin County Sheriff's Office, established strategic positions around I-95.

FHP officers performed a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver on the fleeing suspect’s vehicle, bringing it to a stop. The suspect then exited his vehicle and pointed a firearm at his own head.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 between Orange Avenue (Exit 131) and Okeechobee Road (Exit 129) were promptly closed, according to the SLCSO.

Over the next two hours, Martin County Sheriff's Aviation provided aerial support while SLCSO crisis negotiators attempted to de-escalate the situation.

Despite these efforts, the suspect advanced toward deputies with a firearm at 1:13 a.m. on Aug. 12. Less-lethal munitions were deployed in an attempt to stop him, but they were unsuccessful. Law enforcement then discharged their weapons, striking the suspect.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue was already on the scene and immediately responded to provide aid. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at 1:22 a.m.

In a press conference, FHP Chief Matthew Williams addressed the incident.

"We gave him every opportunity to surrender peacefully," Williams said.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro echoed Williams' sentiments.

"The fact is, we were trying to de-escalate it with negotiators," Del Toro said. "He raised it to a level where we had to use deadly force."

The investigation is being handled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). The names of the suspect and the involved officers have not been released. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

The closure caused heavy traffic in the area. Southbound lanes reopened at 6:13 a.m. this morning. I-95 is now fully open in the Fort Pierce area.