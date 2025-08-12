Indian River County Commissioners reconvene to discuss sheriff's budget

Indian River County commissioners reconvened for a special budget workshop on Aug. 11 to continue their discussion of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office (IRCSO) budget request, following a heated plea from Sheriff Eric Flowers during the previous budget hearing.

At the July 9 budget workshop, commissioners tentatively set the millage rates but did not finalize the county’s overall budget. The sheriff’s office budget presented was $83,646,672, marking a 6.0% increase over the previous year. However, Sheriff Flowers had requested $93,547,675, a nearly 19% increase of $14,635,721, which commissioners have yet to approve.

The sheriff's office has argued that the requested increase is crucial for maintaining the department’s services and staff salaries. However, some commissioners have expressed concern over the financial burden such an increase would place on the county’s budget.

At the start of the meeting, Commissioner Joseph Flescher made it clear that while he understood the sheriff’s request, the county has financial limitations.

“Let me be perfectly clear: they deserve the increase. I don’t think you can put a dollar amount on what a deputy or your law enforcement deserve,” Flescher said. “But quite frankly, we have limitations.”

Flescher also responded to claims that the commission was not supportive of law enforcement, emphasizing the commission’s responsibility to taxpayers.

“For anyone to characterize this commission as not looking at law enforcement needs favorably, is unconscionable,” Flescher said. “The challenge is, we have an obligation to the taxpayers, the people that are struggling.”

Sheriff Flowers, who could not attend the meeting in person, submitted a letter reiterating his request for increased funding. In the letter, he explained that he had revised his original budget request downward by $2.4 million, leaving unfunded and deferred needs.

“As the priority of government is public safety, I have every confidence the budget for the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office will be approved as submitted,” Flowers wrote. “In good faith, I revise my original budget from $14,635,721 to $12,214,886, leaving both unfunded and deferred needs.”

Flowers also noted that, in meetings with state officials, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer had recommended counties prioritize funding public safety first, followed by other expenses.

The sheriff further emphasized the department’s commitment to ensuring the safety of local schools, adding that his team would provide additional law enforcement coverage for the first day of school, which coincided with the budget meeting.

Flowers also expressed frustration with what he characterized as a lack of meaningful negotiations with the county administration.

“My multiple attempts to negotiate in good faith with the county admin have been met with resistance and a clear lack of understanding of what public safety and priorities Gov. DeSantis has set for local governments,” Flowers wrote.

County Administrator John Titkanich presented additional context, reviewing the sheriff’s office salary increases over the past three years. From 2022 to 2025, civilian employees saw a raise of $7,750, while deputies, sergeants, and lieutenants received raises ranging from $13,075 to $17,825. The proposed raises for this year include $5,395 for civilians, $8,291 for deputies, and higher amounts for sergeants and lieutenants.

Titkanich clarified that any cuts to the sheriff’s proposed budget would need to be specifically detailed, as required by Florida Statute 30.49.

“There’s not a cut,” Commissioner Deryl Loar pointed out. “It’s a reduction in his request. His budget is going up.”

Flescher responded by asking commissioners to consider the broader financial implications, particularly the effect fulfilling the sheriff’s full request would have on other county services.

“If we had done as being recommended as to satisfy the sheriff’s budget request first, what would we have to ensure that all services in IRC, including all of our constitutional offices, were able to serve at the level in which the citizens deserve?” Flescher said.

Titkanich echoed the sentiment, noting that fulfilling the sheriff’s entire request would impact every county program. He explained that if the commission were to approve the proposed $12 million increase, it would reduce available funding for other services and staff.

“We estimated that the average amount that can be provided to each deputy is $9,000 and $3,500 to the civilians,” Titkanich said.

Flescher also noted that discussions with Flowers had revealed the sheriff’s preference for a full budget increase rather than implementing it in stages.

Commissioner Joseph Earman expressed support for raises but questioned whether the full increase should be implemented all at once.

“I want to see our people get raises. Those deputies need a raise, and they need a substantial raise. But it doesn’t mean we have to do it all at one time,” Earman said. “He wants to stick on 12 million? Let’s take it to Tallahassee, because this commissioner isn’t willing to go to 12 million.”

The commissioners considered an alternative proposal for a $6.8 million increase, which would have entailed cutting various county positions and reducing funding for services like the humane society and animal services. Another possibility discussed was re-examining road maintenance projects.

After further discussion, Flescher urged his fellow commissioners to reach a consensus on how to proceed. Ultimately, the commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with the $6.8 million increase, rejecting the sheriff’s full $12 million request.

County Administrator Titkanich recommended sticking with the $6.8 million figure, which was approved by all commissioners.

The commissioners plan to finalize the sheriff’s budget at the next preliminary budget hearing, scheduled for Sept. 10, with the final budget hearing set for Sept. 17.