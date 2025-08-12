St. Lucie Sheriff’s deputy arrested for contempt of court after missing multiple depositions

A St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested after failing to comply with multiple court orders to attend a deposition, authorities said.

Deputy Darius Anderson was taken into custody following a court ruling that found him in civil contempt. The arrest came after Anderson missed a scheduled deposition on April 22, 2025, and subsequently ignored additional orders from the court.

According to a press release from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson’s failure to attend the first deposition led to the defense counsel filing a motion on June 20, 2025, requesting a court order for him to appear. A second deposition was scheduled, with the court instructing Anderson to appear on Aug. 6, 2025.

When Anderson failed to appear for the second deposition, the court issued another Order to Show Cause, setting a deadline of Aug. 11, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. for him to explain why he should not be held in contempt.

Although Anderson appeared before the court on August 11, the judge found him in civil contempt and issued an arrest order. He is currently being held at the St. Lucie County Jail until he completes his deposition in the ongoing case.

Sheriff Richard Del Toro expressed regret over the situation, offering an apology to the court and the involved attorneys.

“We extend our sincere apologies to the Court and the attorneys involved,” Del Toro said. “Every member of this agency is expected to uphold the law with integrity, and our deputies will be held to the highest standard of conduct. We take this matter with utmost seriousness and are fully committed to complying with the Court’s directives.”

The Sheriff’s Office said it will continue to cooperate with the judicial process as the case progresses.